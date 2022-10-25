Share:

Polio’s pretty special because once you get an eradication, you no longer have to spend money on it; it’s just there as a gift for the rest of time.

–Bill Gates

There were several Polio epidemics that occurred between the years 1948 and 1955. People avoided crowds, public gathers and parents refused to let their children play with others out of the fear of contracting the virus. They often checked their children for symptoms themselves. The reason why it became one of the most feared disease of societies was because it left children paralysed and often led to their death. Millions died and there was no way of helping them until Dr. Jonas E. Salk and his colleagues created the vaccine in 1955. The first vaccine was administered on April 13, and soon after it was distributed across the world. This led to the control of the transmission of the disease and eventually, it was completely eradicated from most areas of the world.