Peshawar - Police seized 6kg charas and 13 stolen motorcycles during raids in the city on Monday, an official said. A team of Inqilab Police Station, led by SHO Masood Hussain, busted a gang and seized 5kg charas and weapons from their possession. The police said that gangsters had been wanted by the police as they used to rob people of money and costly phones at gunpoint and also sell drugs in the area. Besides drugs, several pistols and a Kalashnikov were also recovered from the three arrestees, who confessed to their crimes during interrogation. In another raid, the police seized two pistols and a Kalashnikov in Shahpur area, while 1kg charas was recovered from a drug trafficker in Shah Qabool locality of the provincial capital. In another raid, 13 stolen and snatched motorcycles were recovered and a four-member gang was busted. The police said that the gang used to either steal or snatch motorbikes from various areas of the city, change their chassis numbers and later sell them in various areas.