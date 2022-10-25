Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak on Monday said that the purpose of establishment of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was to ensure supply of quality food to the people and it was hoped that the involvement of experienced people would improve its performance.

These views were expressed by the provincial minister during a meeting with the officers joining the Punjab Food Authority at the camp office here. Former Chairman (Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Dr. Shahzad Alam, Dr. Ayesha Sameen and legal expert Anusha Shaigan were present on this occasion. Expressing good wishes for the fu­ture of the newly joined officers, the minister emphasized on increasing the efficiency of the Punjab Food Authority and forming an effective strategy for solving food related problems. The minister added that the aim of the Punjab Food Authority should not be to emphasize raids, but to emphasize ensuring availability of quality food to the people. The newly elected officers assured the minister that they would perform well to the good name of Punjab Food Authority with their valuable experience and would also perform their du­ties with complete honesty and dedication.