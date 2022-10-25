Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with the utilisation of modern tools and technical gadgets, to fully harness the talents of younger generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity.

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the future for its coming generations. He said technology has transformed every sector, and it can cut through social, cultural, and financial barriers and empower those who are equipped to leverage it. He said young women and men are crafting their careers through the means of modern technology.

The Prime Minister also proposed the Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universities to explore the rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation. He said the satellite could become a centre of a network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities that, if optimized, would take Pakistan to a high level of social and economic development.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that through information technology, e-commerce and innovation, we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural as well as climate change.

He said there is a dire need for men and women to work together and adopt IT tools for progress, prosperity, and happiness.

Prime Minister said being Punjab Chief Minister he empowered hundreds of thousands of youth through new digital world tools.

He said girls were given stipends, laptops were provided to students, while farmers were supported.