ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Mon­day urged the need to identify and collec­tively ad­dress the underlying reasons for the ris­ing incidents of Islamophobia across the globe through the forum of the Organization of Is­lamic Countries (OIC).

The president said that OIC was the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah. The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor/Permanent Representative-designate to OIC Jeddah, Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, he said that OIC should take effective steps for the protection of the funda­mental human rights of Muslim minorities across the globe.

He said that the world should take notice of rising incidents of violence against minorities, especially Muslims, in India, adding that Indian Hindutva ideology should be discour­aged worldwide. He expressed the hope that all the brotherly Muslim member states of OIC would be able to make a posi­tive development toward the resolution of the Kashmir issue and address the plight of the people of the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president expressed his concern over Israel’s violence and illegal actions against in­nocent Palestinians, adding that such actions were against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law. He said that there could not be permanent peace in the Middle East unless the issue of Pales­tine was resolved.

The president said that Paki­stan was working for the pro­motion of science and tech­nological cooperation among OIC countries through the OIC Standing Committee for Scien­tific and Technological Coop­eration (COMSTECH). “Pakistan can offer online education and IT skills to member countries through Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Virtual University (VU)’s educational modules”, he added.

He said that almost 8,000 for­eign students were benefiting from VU and this number could be increased with further col­laboration with Islamic coun­tries in the education sector. The president also asked the ambassador-designate to work for enhancing trade among the member countries of OIC