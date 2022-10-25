Share:

SATURDAY’S RUCKUS IN PUNJAB ASSEMBLY.

LAHORE - Following the ruckus created in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday last, the Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan has suspended the mem­bership of 18 opposition mem­bers belonging to the PML-N.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly secre­tariat, the suspended members have been barred from attend­ing fifteen consecutive sittings of the Assembly for fifteen days. These members have also been barred from entering the Assembly premises. The As­sembly members whose mem­bership has been suspended include Mian Abdul Rauf, Sami­ullah Khan, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Azmi Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Rabia Nusrat, Rabia Farooqui, Zeibun Nisa Awan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Kanwal Liaquat Advo­cate, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Nafisa Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Adil Bakhsh, Sadia Nadeem, Rahat Afza, Sunmbal Malik Hussain.

These members have been accused of creating ruckus and chanting slogans to disrupt the Assembly proceedings. The opposition members had pro­tested on the Assembly floor on Saturday when the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was moving a resolution against the Election Commission against the dis­qualification of Imran Khan.

They had also surrounded the speaker’s dais and raised slogans against the PTI chair­man Imran Khan. Separately, leaving aside the routine agen­da, the Punjab Assembly on Monday condoled the death of anchorperson Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya under mysteri­ous circumstances. The House also demanded fair investiga­tion of the tragic incident.

Speaker Mohammad Sabatin Khan termed his death the dark­est day in the history of journal­ism. “Arshad Sharif was a bold and fearless journalist. The na­tion is proud of courageous jour­nalists like Arshad Sharif; we sa­lute their struggle”, the speaker said in his inaugural speech. He said that this was not a mere killing of Arshad Sharif, it was like a stab in the back of journal­ism. “Media is our ears and eyes. We express our solidarity with the media on the tragedy of Ar­shad Sharif”, he said, adding that Arshad Sharif spoke the truth without caring about his life.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family and sharing his grief, the speaker further said that he strongly condemned the brutal killing of one of the coun­try’s patriotic journalists. He de­scribed the tragedy as the worst example of brutality and de­manded that the killers should be punished. “Instead of being a spectator, the federal govern­ment should take practical ac­tion at the diplomatic level”, he averred. The speaker said that the Assembly will not do its rou­tine business due to the tragic death of the great journalist. He called the Monday’s sitting a condolence meeting.

Also, expressing their condo­lence over the death of senior journalist, Provincial Minis­ters Muhammad Basharat Raja, Samsam Bukhari, Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Mohsin Leghari and Assembly Members Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Major Sarwar, Malik Umar Farooq, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Us­man Akram, Sadia Sohail Rana, Khadija Umar, Rana. Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chaudhry Muham­mad Iqbal, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ramesh Singh Arora and Tariq Masih Gul strongly condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded a fair investigation.