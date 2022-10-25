SATURDAY’S RUCKUS IN PUNJAB ASSEMBLY.
LAHORE - Following the ruckus created in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday last, the Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan has suspended the membership of 18 opposition members belonging to the PML-N.
According to a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat, the suspended members have been barred from attending fifteen consecutive sittings of the Assembly for fifteen days. These members have also been barred from entering the Assembly premises. The Assembly members whose membership has been suspended include Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Azmi Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Rabia Nusrat, Rabia Farooqui, Zeibun Nisa Awan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Kanwal Liaquat Advocate, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Nafisa Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Adil Bakhsh, Sadia Nadeem, Rahat Afza, Sunmbal Malik Hussain.
These members have been accused of creating ruckus and chanting slogans to disrupt the Assembly proceedings. The opposition members had protested on the Assembly floor on Saturday when the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was moving a resolution against the Election Commission against the disqualification of Imran Khan.
They had also surrounded the speaker’s dais and raised slogans against the PTI chairman Imran Khan. Separately, leaving aside the routine agenda, the Punjab Assembly on Monday condoled the death of anchorperson Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya under mysterious circumstances. The House also demanded fair investigation of the tragic incident.
Speaker Mohammad Sabatin Khan termed his death the darkest day in the history of journalism. “Arshad Sharif was a bold and fearless journalist. The nation is proud of courageous journalists like Arshad Sharif; we salute their struggle”, the speaker said in his inaugural speech. He said that this was not a mere killing of Arshad Sharif, it was like a stab in the back of journalism. “Media is our ears and eyes. We express our solidarity with the media on the tragedy of Arshad Sharif”, he said, adding that Arshad Sharif spoke the truth without caring about his life.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family and sharing his grief, the speaker further said that he strongly condemned the brutal killing of one of the country’s patriotic journalists. He described the tragedy as the worst example of brutality and demanded that the killers should be punished. “Instead of being a spectator, the federal government should take practical action at the diplomatic level”, he averred. The speaker said that the Assembly will not do its routine business due to the tragic death of the great journalist. He called the Monday’s sitting a condolence meeting.
Also, expressing their condolence over the death of senior journalist, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Samsam Bukhari, Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Mohsin Leghari and Assembly Members Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Major Sarwar, Malik Umar Farooq, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Usman Akram, Sadia Sohail Rana, Khadija Umar, Rana. Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ramesh Singh Arora and Tariq Masih Gul strongly condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded a fair investigation.