HOBART-Bangladesh have got their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign underway in style by registering a hard-fought nine-run victory over the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday.

You need to bowl very well when you are defending a score of just 144/8 and that is exactly what Bangladesh produced as their quicks turned it on in style at Bellerive Oval. Taskin Ahmed (4/25) set the tone when he removed Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd with the first two balls of Netherlands’ run chase on his way to career best figures and he was well supported by Hasan Mahmud (2/15).

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) was relatively expensive during his four overs and a pair of run outs in the field made it a good day for Bangladesh as they got their tournament started with a victory. Shakib and Litton Das are among Bangladesh’s most experienced batters, but the pair combined for just 16 runs between them as the Netherlands produced a disciplined bowling effort.

It was left to Afif Hossain to step up and he produced the good with a quickfire 38 from just 27 balls to ensure his team was able to post a decent total. It’s a good sign for Bangladesh that they can still prevail with smaller contributions from Shakib and Das and they will be looking to build on this performance when they take on South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Confidence was sky high for the Netherlands heading into the contest after a pair of good results during the First Round, but much of that good work was undone against Bangladesh. Seamers Paul van Meekeren (2/21) and Bas de Leede (2/19) bowled well to pick up two wickets apiece, while teenager Shariz Ahmad (1/27) got the big wicket of Shakib. The only batter who looked assured at the crease was Colin Ackermann, who made his career best score of 62 from 48 balls.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Zimbabwe had to settle for a point each as their Super 12 encounter in Hobart didn’t yield any result, with rain causing frequent interruptions and delays. At first, the match was reduced to 9 overs per side due to frequent interruptions caused by rain. Even though it kept drizzling lightly, the match went on fine until the first over of the South African innings.

Zimbabwe scored 79/4 in their 9 overs and the Proteas were set a DLS target of 85 to chase down in their quota of 9 overs initially, but that was reduced to 64 from 7 overs after the interruption. South Africa kept cruising towards the target but the match couldn’t resume again when rain caused another interruption after the third over.

Scores in brief

BANGLADESH 144 for 8 (Afif 38, van Meekeren 2-21, de Leede 2-29) beat NETHERLANDS 135 (Ackermann 62, Taskin 4-25, Mahmud 2-15) by 9 runs.

ZIMBABWE 79 for 5 in 9 overs (Madhevere 35*, Ngidi 2-20) vs SOUTH AFRICA 51 for 0 in 3 overs (de Kock 47*). NO RESULT.