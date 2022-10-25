Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Riyadh to attend ‘Davos in the Desert’, the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit, indicates the strengthening of ties between Riyadh and Islamabad. The Prime Minister is attending this summit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and now PM, Muhammad Bin Salman.

This summit indicates Saudi Arabia’s attempt to diversify from staying stagnant as an oil-exporting economy to a more future-proof and multi-portfolio producer. While there is little Pakistan can do in terms of investing in this future, the attendance of PM Shehbaz, and indeed, our government’s support does mean something to Saudi Arabia at this critical juncture. The recent disagreement between Washington DC and Riyadh over oil output has strained relations between the two countries. The absence of major business leaders or government functionaries from the US indicates as much as well.

This is why Islamabad’s support at this critical juncture holds value for Saudi Arabia. This was evidenced when Pakistan supported the OPEC+ decision to decrease on global oil supply, which the US did not take kindly to in light of the agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s support in these times could end up bringing in more financial support from Riyadh in turn and this is perhaps why the government of Pakistan is showing its support when Riyadh needs it most.

There are expectations among local experts that Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia helps in cementing the ties further, with the government having extended an invitation to Muhammad Bin Salman for a visit to Pakistan next month. This, if accepted, would indicate that our overtures are working, and a visit by Saudi Arabia’s PM himself (with potential funding on offer) would undoubtedly be a major coup for the government, at a time when it needs support from friendly states. It is hoped that PM Shehbaz’s two days in Saudi Arabia help achieve this goal.