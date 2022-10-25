Share:

SWABI - The Senate Special Committee (SPC) led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) Senator Maulana Atta- Ur-Rehman visited the district on Monday and carefully noted the strong reservations of tobacco growers, tobacco entrepreneurs and small cigarette manufacturers about the Rs 390 per kilogram tax imposed by the government on tobacco and said that they would submit their report soon. Accompanied by the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and exporters, the 10-member committee of senators visited Swabi and Mardan. JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that they will request the government to withdraw the tax imposed without any merit. They unanimously demanded that the tax should be withdrawn because it would have a far-reaching impact on the farmers and industry and thousands of people might lose their sources of livelihood.