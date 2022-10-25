Share:

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Patron of Ittihadul Musilmeen, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in Srinagar on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Services, Maulana Abbas Ansari was not feeling well since long and over the couple of days his health deteriorated, the family of the leader said. He breathed his last at his residence in Khankhai-Soukta, Nawakadal area of the city, this morning.

Abbas Ansari was the last surviving politician of Plebiscite Front era. Alumni of famous Najaf seminary Maulana Abbas founded Anjuman-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen after his return from decade long stay in Iraq in 1962. Molvi Abbas spent years behind bars for his relentless struggle for rights of Kashmiri people.

In 1987 Abbas became founding convener of Muslim United Front (MUF) which changed the political landscape of Kashmir. After his release from prison, he along with other leaders launched freedom struggle at the platform of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Maulana Abbas Ansari penned scores of books on spiritual aspects of Islam. His autobiography penned during his jail stay titled “ Khare Gulistan” meaning thorn of garden was released in 2018.

Thousands of people participated in his funeral after Zuhr prayers. His dead body along with a big procession was taken to his ancestral graveyard at Babamazaar, Zadibal in Srinagar where he was laid to rest amid sobs and tears. Maulana Ansari was former Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.