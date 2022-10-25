Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday called out Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari for speaking against the state institutions.

Taking to Twitter, he said that speaking against the state institutions in presence of ministers is questionable. He said that politics is filled with people who are just greedy for power.

Former Interior Minister Rashid went on to say that justice has been ignored when criminal laws are made. He said that no help will be given on these requested foreign visits.

He said that foreign exchange reserves are decreasing rapidly while false hopes of investments are useless.