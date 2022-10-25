Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday grant­ed bail to five policemen, arrested for their alleged negligence in Sheikupura murder case, wherein eight people were killed. The court ordered the police­men to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on bail application of the policemen and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.The accused, former station house officer (SHO) Narang Abdul Wahab Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Latif, ASI Mushtaq Qureshi, ASI Muham­mad Rafi and ASI Amarul Hassan, had filed the post-arrest bail application