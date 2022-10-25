Share:

ISLAMABAD- Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday felicitated the Hindu Community in the country on their religious festival of Diwali. In a message shared by the minister on her Twitter handle, she said, “Happy Diwali to the Hindu community across the country. Diwali is a festival of love, light and prosperity. We should share each other’s happiness and share love. May the candles of love, tolerance and prosperity burn forever.” The tweet was followed by the hashtag #HappyDiwali. Diwali has a unique importance in the sub-continent and the world over as a religious festival of lights. The festivity marks the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and the human ability to overcome. The festival all over the world is celebrated by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and others as a holiday. The word Diwali has been derived from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning “rows of lighted lamps.” It is linked to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune and is celebrated for five days.