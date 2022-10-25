Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday felicitated the Hindu community on their “Dewali” festival. According to the spokesperson for Sindh police, the IGP directed the officers concerned for making effective security at all temples and to coordinate with the organisers of festivals. Ghulam Nabi Memon said consultation with dignitaries of the Hindu community regarding security at venues of religious rituals should be prioritised on the occasion of Diwali.