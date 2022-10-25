Share:

QUETTA - The Prize Distribution Ceremony of Sports Week 2022 was held at the seminar hall of the Univer­sity of Gwadar on Monday. Ad­dressing the ceremony, the chief guest of the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor, University of Gwa­dar, Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that besides promoting education and research activi­ties, a comprehensive plan was underway to enhance sports ac­tivities in the university as well. The directorate of sports will further be strengthened and students will be provided with better sports facilities. The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude towards the organising commit­tee members for arranging such lively sports activities in a pro­fessional manner that are req­uisite to refresh the body, polish skills, and cheer up minds.