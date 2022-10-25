QUETTA - The Prize Distribution Ceremony of Sports Week 2022 was held at the seminar hall of the University of Gwadar on Monday. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest of the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor, University of Gwadar, Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that besides promoting education and research activities, a comprehensive plan was underway to enhance sports activities in the university as well. The directorate of sports will further be strengthened and students will be provided with better sports facilities. The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude towards the organising committee members for arranging such lively sports activities in a professional manner that are requisite to refresh the body, polish skills, and cheer up minds.
Staff Reporter
October 25, 2022
