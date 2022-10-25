Share:

Khyber - The Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) was restored after 10 years and Qazi Fazlullah was appointed as the Chairman of the interim council. In this connection, an extra-ordinary meeting of tribal journalists held in Peshawar on Sunday was attended by media persons from tribal districts Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dara Adam Khel, Kurram, North Waziristan, etc. It was unanimously decided that restitution of TUJ was a need of time and inevitable to protect the rights of the tribal journalists. Initially, an 18 members interim council under the chair of Qazi Fazlullah was formulated that would be responsible to make a constitution for the organization, conducting membership procedures and ensuring election within six months. Addressing the occasion, Qazi Fazalullah said that more than 300 journalists from tribal regions couldn’t get their basic rights although they executed their journalistic duties in the most unfavourable conditions. In the last one and half decades, 15 tribal journalists gave up their lives while most of them sustained injuries in the line of duty but they were still ignored, which was regretful, he remarked. He urged the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of all those facilities being enjoyed by the journalist community in other parts of the country to the media persons of the merged