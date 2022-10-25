Share:

Islamabad -Prof Dr Mehmet Paçac, Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works here today and discussed matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors, especially low cost housing and implementation of MoU between the two countries.

Welcoming the newly appointed ambassador, Housing secretary expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours. Shallwani reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy cordial fraternal ties and mutually beneficial bilateral relations. This very relationship is based on common faith, values, culture, civilization linkages, history and mutual trust. The Turkish ambassador expressed similar thoughts for further promoting ties between both brotherly countries in all domains of mutual interest, particularly in housing and manufacturing sectors. The Housing secretary also extended a cordial invitation to Mehmet Paçac to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022. Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider was also present during the meeting.