LAHORE - UCS, TJ International, ClearPath, Meezan Bank, AMT and LC&UB Sports won their respective matches of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate League played here at Ittefaq Ground, Valencia Ground and Aligarh Ground. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, ClearPath thrashed Nestle by 10 wickets while in the second match, AMT defeated Descon by 32 runs. In the first match at Valencia Ground, UCS defeated ICI by 6 wickets while in the second match, UB Sports trounced FFC by 10 wickets. In the first match at Aligarh Ground, TJ International defeated Packages Converter Limited by 15 runs while in the second match, Meezan Bank defeated FBR team by 14 runs.

Tournament Organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that the event is organized every year to pay tribute to his father’s services for sports, trying to provide the best environment for cricket to the teams.