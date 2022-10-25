Share:

Peshawar - Vice Chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain recently received the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Excellence Award 2020 (Academia & Research). The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi conferred the award in a ceremony for awards conferment held at the Aiwan- e-Sadar, Islamabad, last day. Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain received this prestigious award for his extraordinary contribution and services to the engineering profession. The PEC Excellence Awards are aimed to acknowledge those outstanding engineers in different categories encompassing industry, academia, R&D, innovation, policy formulation, consulting services, construction industry and allied aspects. In addition to his current position as Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain is also working as Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat in an additional charge. He is the pioneer Chairman of the Department of Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar, which was established in 2006. Prof Dr Iftikhar did his PhD in 1998 from Bradford University, UK. This demonstrates the institution’s resolve for maintaining higher educational standards during Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain’s leadership UET Peshawar ranked 1st (engineering) and 3rd (overall) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while ranked 5th (engineering) and 14th (overall) in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Impact Ranking, 2023