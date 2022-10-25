Share:

It is a matter of shame that our fight against the disease continues despite the fact that the tools needed to fight it are readily available. 2021 was a year of immense progress as the country reported just one single case of the polio virus, but it was soon overshadowed with reports of wild poliovirus thriving in KP and Balochistan in 2022. Why has this been the case and how have the authorities failed, year after year, to achieve one simple objective?

In the first 10 months of this year, Pakistan reported 20 cases of polio primarily from KP. According to some senior health officials, the cause for this is the inability of successive governments to own and assume responsibility for initiatives taken in the past regardless of how successful they may have been. Securing funding is the only aspect that is focused on, not its utilisation. There needs to be a greater effort to identify water bodies where polio is thriving, or may thrive in the future. Then, work must be carried out to eliminate the threat through the elimination or purification of those water sources. Without all this, it is the innocent children who are unfortunate enough to come in contact with polluted water sources who pay the price.

The government’s commitment to the cause surely plays a role in the neglect shown towards polio in Pakistan but there are certain underlying issues that must be addressed. One major problem is the societal aversion to the vaccine that prevents millions of children from developing immunity against the disease. This also results in attacks on polio workers who carry out drives in far-flung areas, often resulting in their deaths or refusal to work because of the high risk factor and low rewards of being a polio worker. All this is a major hindrance to anti-polio campaigns, and primarily the reason why we have not experienced any tangible results for years.

For now, the government has announced a week-long anti-polio drive in KP, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. This will be followed with another week-long drive to administer the second dose of the vaccine. This time, it is essential to highlight certain targets and create strategies focused on achieving them.