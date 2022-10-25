Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against institutions in an event held in Lahore yesterday. Zardari said that no platform should be used against institutions. He also said that the survival of Pakistan “depends on our institutions and it is a pity that one person has given nothing but abuse and hatred to this country.” Zardari said that “we all know where this person is coming from and at whose request he is spreading hatred against institutions. President Zardari also said that our soldiers and officers are sacrificing their lives in their uniforms and slogans against them are highly condemnable.”