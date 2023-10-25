1,511 smoky vehicles impounded in two months: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Trans­port Ibrahim Murad has said that more than 1,511 vehicles were im­pounded during the last two months for causing pollution. In a statement on Tuesday, he said that action was also taken against 4,682 vehicles without fitness certificates. He di­rected that no exception should be made for polluting transport and they should be seized immediately.

The minister said that he would go to any extent to eliminate smog. Heavy fines will also be imposed on transport causing pollution and smog, he added. He directed the field staff to be proactive and take strict measures in this regard. “People have to understand their responsibility and fix their vehicle issues causing smog, otherwise the government has power to seized their vehicles and impose hefty fines. Citizens should refrain from violating smog laws and support the government in keeping the en­vironment safe and clean. Aware­ness drives are also being launched to combat smog,” he added.