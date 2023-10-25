Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1,511 smoky vehicles impounded in two months: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Minister for Trans­port Ibrahim Murad has said that more than 1,511 vehicles were im­pounded during the last two months for causing pollution. In a statement on Tuesday, he said that action was also taken against 4,682 vehicles without fitness certificates. He di­rected that no exception should be made for polluting transport and they should be seized immediately. 

The minister said that he would go to any extent to eliminate smog. Heavy fines will also be imposed on transport causing pollution and smog, he added. He directed the field staff to be proactive and take strict measures in this regard. “People have to understand their responsibility and fix their vehicle issues causing smog, otherwise the government has power to seized their vehicles and impose hefty fines. Citizens should refrain from violating smog laws and support the government in keeping the en­vironment safe and clean. Aware­ness drives are also being launched to combat smog,” he added.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023