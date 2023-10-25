120 new development schemes approved in Sindh’s current year budget, says Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 120 new development schemes have been approved in the Sindh government’s current year’s budget, out of which work has started on many development projects. These views were expressed by Mayor Karachi on Tuesday while addressing the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of road from Nasir Brohi Hotel to Mubarak Village here on Tuesday. He said that KMC has recently conducted tenders worth billions and procurement is going on and the practical works will also start soon. politics of service should be done instead of politics of criticism, he observed.

In UC-2 Lal Bhakkar foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a five-kilometer two-way road in Mauripur, which will be completed within the stipulated time, he said.

He said that all the roads are being constructed after utility lines are laid, rainwater drainage is arranged, and then the road is built. The Mayor Karachi said the People’s Party has constructed Maripur Road, constructed the road from Fish Chowk to Kennup and also built a beachfront for the people of Manora. He said that very soon they will build an international standard youth center for the people of the central district. We have improved the bad condition of the roads and drains around the Asghar Shah Stadium, he said. He said that the practical work of constructing a bridge on Korangi Causeway will begin in a few days. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and others also spoke on this occasion.