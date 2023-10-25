Friday, October 27, 2023
13 drug dealers arrested during crackdown against drug peddling

APP
October 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested 13 drug dealers and recovered more than 14 kg drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held lady drug pusher Fauzia Safdar and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from her possession. 2.8 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused Junaid. 
Similarly, Mandra police nabbed Junaid and recovered 2.8 kg drug from his possession and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Muhammad Sunan while 1.4 kg drugs was recovered from Abdullah.
Following the operation, Sadiqabad police held Wajid and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.
Westridge police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Zeeshan. Waris Khan police recovered and 1.2 kg drugs from Adil.
Bani police recovered 660 grams of charas from  Robinson and 520 grams of chras from  Nabil. 
Kalar Syedan police arrested Naveed and recovered 580 grams of charas from Naveed and 570 grams of charas from  Faisal. New Town police arrested Manzoor and recovered 240 grams of charas from his possession and 210 grams of charas from Roman.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed  Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciating the performance of police teams said the 
arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. CPO said that the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers till the elimination of drugs from the society.

APP

