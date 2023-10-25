Saturday, October 28, 2023
23 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi on Tuesday  

APP
October 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi - As many as 23 new dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,163.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that, among the new cases, 13 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, six from Municipal Corporation area and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, and Potohar rural.

He said 83 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, out of which 59 were confirmed cases while 2,103 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered ten FIRs, issued tickets to 10, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 194,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

