6th Round of Pakistan-Brunei Joint Defence Working Committee concludes

The 6th Round of the Pakistan-Brunei Joint Defence Working Committee (JDWC) concluded on Wednesday at the Ministry of Defence, which was held from October 23-25.

Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan led the Pakistan delegation while Brunei delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Brunei Daussalam, Brig Gen (R) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Alirupendi Bin Haji Perudin, a news release said.

During the JDWC meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation, were discussed.

Both sides showed satisfaction over various areas of common interest, including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment. Further, matters related to training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment, were also deliberated upon.

Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields. It was agreed that 7th Round of Pakistan-Brunei JDWC meeting will be held in Brunei on mutually agreed dates.