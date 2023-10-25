ACE apprehends labour officer red-handed for taking bribe

MULTAN - The Anti-corruption Establish­ment (ACE) of Punjab arrested Labour Officer Multan Saleem Ansari red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs one lac from a citizen for the registration of a firm.

According to a spokesperson for ACE Punjab on Tuesday, Di­rector General ACE Punjab, So­hail Zafar Chatta, had instructed the regional directors to arrest corrupt elements at any cost and bring them to book.

On the special instructions of the Director General, ACE Multan arrested Labour Officer Saleem Ansari red-handed for bribe. An­sari was arrested red-handed in a raid along with the magistrate.

Ansari had demanded a bribe of Rs one lac from the citizen for the registration of the firm, on which the citizen contacted anti-corrup­tion. Ansari reached the spot and was arrested red-handed for tak­ing the bribe. Marked notes were recovered from the accused and a case was registered.

The arrest of Ansari is a wel­come step by the ACE Punjab. It is important to bring corrupt of­ficials to justice so that they can be made a precedent and others are deterred from engaging in corruption.

FIA ARRESTS TWO OUTLAWS FOR FINANCIAL FRAUD

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two outlaws involved in with­drawing amounts from the bank after subsequently obtaining a one-time password (OTP) as they impersonated a relative of the vic­tim. According to official sources, Assistant Director FIA Shoaib Riaz and Zeeshan Khan (ASI) raided and managed to arrest two outlaws named Rizwan son of Muhammad Ismail and Zahid Abbas son of Bashir Ahmed, both residents of Multan. The case was registered against both outlaws.