AKU dean Adil Haider receives Johns Hopkins Alumnus Award

KARACHI-The prestigious Johns Hopkins University, renowned for its contributions to medicine and research, has bestowed the coveted Distinguished Alumnus Award upon Dr Adil Haider, Dean of the Medical College and an alumnus of the Aga Khan University (AKU). This distinguished accolade recognizes his exceptional work as a surgeon, trauma disparities researcher and his extraordinary leadership during the critical aftermath of the devastating floods that engulfed Pakistan in 2022.

Dr Adil Haider’s journey, from his graduation from AKU in 1998 to his current status as a thought leader in the medical world, is nothing short of inspiring. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently exemplified excellence in the field of medicine, while also taking it upon himself to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and underprivileged communities. During his time at Johns Hopkins Medicine, his team identified disparities in outcomes after traumatic injury and helped found the field of surgical disparities research. What truly sets Dr Haider apart is his unyielding commitment to shaping the future of healthcare. He has actively mentored over 150 research trainees, authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications, and has been the Principal Investigator on extramural grants valued at more than twenty million dollars.

His influence in healthcare extends well beyond the walls of AKU. In addition to serving as the Dean of the Medical College, Dr Adil Haider holds the esteemed position of Director of Disparities and Emerging Trauma Systems at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, USA. He has served as a visiting professor at more than 30 universities and has held numerous leadership positions, including the Association for Academic Surgery President. He adds to his laurels by serving as the current Deputy Editor of JAMA Surgery, the #1 scientific journal in the field, and chairing the academic board of Pakistan’s Medical Regulator (PMDC) from 2020-2022.