ANF Balochsitan recovers 665-kg of drugs

QUETTA-Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan has recovered 665.37 Kg of drugs, 20 kg of suspected material in 9 operations and arrested 6 accused persons in drug smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles.

A handout issued here on Tuesday said that the seized drugs comprised 5 kg opium, 652 kg hashish, 8.340 kg heroin and 30 grams methamphetamine (Ice). The operation carried out by ANF continued from 9th October till 22nd October 2023, it further said. It may be mentioned here that the border authorities and government entities have accelerated the endeavours against mafia involved in smuggling and other cross-border illicit activities.