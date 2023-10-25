APHC urges Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the people in Indian who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and around the world to observe Black Day on October 27 to convey to the world the urgency to resolve the Kashmir dispute to avert a global catastrophe, for Jammu and Kashmir is surrounded by three nuclear powers. According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on 27th October 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. The APHC senior vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar also appealed to all Kashmiris living across the globe to observe 27th October as Black Day.