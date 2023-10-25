Arafat helps Pakistan U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 to level series 1-1

KARACHI -Pakistan U19 thumped Sri Lanka U19 by 59 runs in the second fixture of the five-match one-day series at Na­tional Bank Stadium, Karachi to level five-match series 1-1 with three more games to go.

Sri Lankan openers Pulindu Perera and Sineth Jayawar­dene had kicked their chase of the 255-run target off to an encouraging start with Per­era scoring 36 off 28 balls be­fore conceding his wicket to Ubaid Shah and Jayawardane making 21 off 31 balls before ending his run at the hands of Mohammad Ibeatisam. Vish­en Halambage made 13 and was bowled by Aftab Ahmed while Ravishan de Silva made 32 before losing his wicket to leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain, who also claimed the scalp of Dinura Kalupahana (19).

Sri Lanka’s middle-order began to collapse after the fall of Kalapahana’s wicket with Sha­rujan Shanmu­ganathan, Mal­sha Tharupathi and Vishal La­hiru being sent to the pavilion at less than 15 runs each. Rav­ishan Perera and Garuka Sanketh both conceded their wickets to pacer Ubaid Shah while Vihas Thewmika made unbeaten 32 off 43 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan had set the bar racking up 254 all out in 46.5 overs. Arafat Minhas hammered 95 off 66 balls in­cluding 9 fours and 3 sixes, falling just five short of a cen­tury. Opener Shamyl Hussain scored 53 off 84 balls while M Tayyab Arif lost his wicket to Garuka Sanketh after scor­ing 4. Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig struck 19 while M Ammar (5) lost his wicket to Jayawardene. Riazullah Khan made 28, Ahmed Hussain 13 and Naveed Ahmed Khan un­beaten 15.