Ariana Grande hints at new album release

NEW YORK - Ariana Grande commemorated three years of her album, Po­sitions, which came out in October 2020, as she teased her sev­enth studio album. The popstar, 30, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a sneak peek into her current hap­penings. In a carousel post, she shared mul­tiple images with doz­ens of goats on an idyllic farm, captioned, “ag7: goat mother”. The r.e.m. beauty founder also shared a photo with her longtime collaborator Max Martin, the Swed­ish producer who’s worked on Grande hits such as Problem, Break Free and Bang Bang with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Grande and Max attended Norbert Leo Butz’s show at 54 Below this month, and a snap with Butz also made the cut in the IG post. There were rumours swirling that the Side to Side is reportedly working with the pop hitmaker while she is in New York City amid her busy schedule filming Wicked, per New York Post. However, the filming is currently on halt given the SAG-AF­TRA strike. In the post, she also included pho­tos of her seated inside an open guitar case and posing with Cynthia Er­ivo, the Elphaba to her Glinda. The post comes a month after Grande fi­nalised her divorce ear­lier this month with ex Dalton Gomez. The mu­sician has since moved on to her new beau, her co-star from Wicked, Ethan Slater. Last week­end, the two were spot­ted in a PDA-filled date at MO Lounge in the Mandarin Oriental hotel.