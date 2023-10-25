ATC extends Parvez Elahi’s judicial remand till Nov 21

RAWALPINDI - A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s judicial remand till November 21 in the Judicial Complex attack case.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Elahi said the PML-N would face the repercussions of the 16 months of the previous government in the elections. He made the remarks when asked to comment on Nawaz’s return. He also said Nawaz should “reprimand” his brother, former premier Shehbaz Sharif, for the inflation — which rose to 27pc in Sept — due to what he said were the PDM government’s failed policies.

Elahi pointed out that during the 16-month ten­ure of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, they failed to fulfill their promises to the public, leav­ing behind a substantial fiscal deficit and high in­flation. When asked about upcoming elections, the PTI president stated that the caretaker govern­ment would need to oversee the electoral process, expressing confidence in his party’s popularity. Elahi humorously likened Nawaz Sharif’s aspira­tions to become a ‘Nelson Mandela.’

Elahi strongly criticised the previous PDM-led government, highlighting the severe economic hardship faced by the people, which, he claimed, had even driven some to consider suicide.