Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC hands over 3 accused to police

JINNAH HOUSE ATTACK

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tues­day handed over three accused to police on 7-day physical re­mand in Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Kamran Khan, Zeeshan Hayat, and Rizwan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on competition of identification pro­cess. The investiga­tion officer apprised the court that the ac­cused were involved in the Jinnah House attack case and they were identified in the identification parade held for the purpose. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. At this, the court handed over the accused to po­lice on 7-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term, October 31.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023