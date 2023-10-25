ATC hands over 3 accused to police

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tues­day handed over three accused to police on 7-day physical re­mand in Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Kamran Khan, Zeeshan Hayat, and Rizwan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on competition of identification pro­cess. The investiga­tion officer apprised the court that the ac­cused were involved in the Jinnah House attack case and they were identified in the identification parade held for the purpose. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. At this, the court handed over the accused to po­lice on 7-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term, October 31.