Behavioral Transformation

In the bustling streets and highways of Pakistan, a silent killer claims more lives than enmities, robberies, and other crimes combined - the scourge of traffic accidents. While we mourn the loss of countless lives, a common response prevails: a fatalistic acceptance that these tragedies are predestined, rather than the result of negligence, irresponsible attitudes, or reckless behaviours. In the year 2021, a total of 10,429 accidents were officially reported. Among these accidents, 4,721 were classified as fatal, while 5,708 were categorised as non-fatal incidents. Shockingly, these accidents led to 5,816 deaths and left 12,886 individuals injured. It’s worth noting that these reported statistics likely represent only a portion of the actual figures, as many accidents may go unreported. During the same year, there were 335 deaths and 555 injuries reported as a direct result of terrorist attacks.

Pakistan grapples with a staggering number of road traffic accidents each year, with fatalities surpassing those caused by intentional acts of violence. Despite these alarming statistics, a prevailing mindset persists - one that attributes these incidents to fate and divine decisions rather than preventable factors. While fate may play a role in life’s broader tapestry, there is a pressing need to challenge the fatalistic perspective surrounding traffic accidents in Pakistan. Many of these incidents are not acts of destiny but, rather, the outcomes of human choices and behaviours.

In the context of alarming traffic accident statistics, it becomes evident that factors like ill-trained drivers with little or no knowledge of traffic rules and signage, vehicle fitness issues, non-arrangement of ethical training classes from licensing authorities which otherwise shall be compulsory for commercial vehicle operators/drivers before issuance of driving license, law enforcement issues and road geometry are indeed contributing to the problem. However, above all these factors, one stands out as the most pervasive and significant - our behaviour. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s road safety landscape. The behaviour of many road users in Pakistan often exhibits traits such as extremism, arrogance, a lack of remorse, and stubbornness.

Indeed, the state of a nation’s discipline can be aptly assessed by observing its traffic. Our roadways often provide a mirror reflection of our societal values, and it’s evident that extremism and egoism manifest prominently when we are on the road. Extremism is, unfortunately, evident in the reckless behaviour and aggression displayed by some drivers. Whether it’s overtaking dangerously, ignoring traffic signals, driving with high-beam lights during the night or exhibiting road rage, these actions reflect a disregard for not only traffic rules but also the safety and lives of fellow citizens. Egoism takes the forefront as well when we are behind the wheel. The “me first” mentality often prevails, with drivers jockeying for position, ignoring the right of way, and displaying a sense of entitlement that can lead to chaos and danger on the road. At intersections, the principle of “to go first” is frequently followed, causing bottlenecks and gridlock.

All these actions collectively demonstrate a scarcity of time and an unwillingness to wait, often at the expense of safety and order. It’s essential for society to recognise that discipline on the road reflects our values as a nation. In Pakistan, a concerning trend has emerged where many parents take pride in allowing their underaged children to operate motorcycles or motor cars, often disregarding the legal age requirements for driving. This lax attitude towards underaged drivers has led to a proliferation of such incidents, with a noticeable absence of checks and balances from both parents and law enforcement agencies. It’s indeed very painful to mention these behaviours, but it’s a harsh reality that they are prevalent and must be addressed.

As devout followers of Islam and with deep respect for the Messenger of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him), it would be highly beneficial if our religious scholars would utilise their influential platform to convey a profound message. This message emphasises that Islam goes beyond mere acts of worship; it fundamentally addresses and guides our behaviours. Therefore, it is imperative for scholars to transmit this message through their lectures and Friday sermons. These scholars should underscore that traffic violations aren’t just legal transgressions but also constitute sins in line with Islamic teachings. It should be made explicit that obstructing paths and roads is not solely a crime but a violation of Islamic injunctions. Conversely, clearing pathways and removing hindrances is not merely a virtuous act but also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our faith. Such religious teachings can play a pivotal role in shaping and transforming the behaviour of the public. Traffic education lectures should indeed be an integral part of our educational institutions, starting as early as primary school. It is essential that these lectures are not merely stereotyped recitations of rules, but rather dynamic sessions designed to instil vital qualities in children.

Ultimately, fostering a culture of accountability is paramount. Individuals must take responsibility for their actions on the road, and systems should be in place to penalise those who transgress. Changing these behavioural aspects is undeniably a challenging endeavour, but it is an essential step in reducing traffic accidents and saving lives in Pakistan. Achieving this goal requires a collective effort from the government, civil society, and individuals to foster a safer road culture in the nation.