Blackpink star Jisoo announces break up with actor Ahn Bo-hyun

SEOUL - One of K-Pop’s biggest stars, Blackpink singer Jisoo, and Korean ac­tor Ahn Bo-hyun have ended their relation­ship. Jisoo’s representa­tives told South Korean media she and Ahn had separated, only two months after they said they were dating. K-pop stars rarely reveal much about their private lives, and their announce­ment shocked fans. The pair broke up due to their busy schedules, broadcaster JBTC re­ported. In August, Ahn, a Korean model and ac­tor who has appeared in popular drama se­ries Itaewon Class, and Jisoo acknowledged the relationship. Jisoo, 28, is one of four in Blackpink - one of the world’s most popular acts. The group have enjoyed international success, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to win an MTV Video Mu­sic Award, and the first Asian band to headline California music festival Coachella.