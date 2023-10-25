Blackpink star Jisoo announces break up with actor Ahn Bo-hyun

SEOUL - One of K-Pop’s biggest stars, Blackpink singer Jisoo, and Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun have ended their relationship. Jisoo’s representatives told South Korean media she and Ahn had separated, only two months after they said they were dating. K-pop stars rarely reveal much about their private lives, and their announcement shocked fans. The pair broke up due to their busy schedules, broadcaster JBTC reported. In August, Ahn, a Korean model and actor who has appeared in popular drama series Itaewon Class, and Jisoo acknowledged the relationship. Jisoo, 28, is one of four in Blackpink - one of the world’s most popular acts. The group have enjoyed international success, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to win an MTV Video Music Award, and the first Asian band to headline California music festival Coachella.