Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Blackpink star Jisoo announces break up with actor Ahn Bo-hyun

Blackpink star Jisoo announces break up with actor Ahn Bo-hyun
News Desk
October 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

SEOUL - One of K-Pop’s biggest stars, Blackpink singer Jisoo, and Korean ac­tor Ahn Bo-hyun have ended their relation­ship. Jisoo’s representa­tives told South Korean media she and Ahn had separated, only two months after they said they were dating. K-pop stars rarely reveal much about their private lives, and their announce­ment shocked fans. The pair broke up due to their busy schedules, broadcaster JBTC re­ported. In August, Ahn, a Korean model and ac­tor who has appeared in popular drama se­ries Itaewon Class, and Jisoo acknowledged the relationship. Jisoo, 28, is one of four in Blackpink - one of the world’s most popular acts. The group have enjoyed international success, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to win an MTV Video Mu­sic Award, and the first Asian band to headline California music festival Coachella.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023