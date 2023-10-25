Saturday, October 28, 2023
Chairman Safoora Town for improving tax recovery

APP
October 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - hairman Safoora Town Rashid Khaskheli on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to improve tax recovery to provide better municipal services to the people. He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned here. Vice Chairman Abdul Haq Balouch, Municipal Commissioner Munawar Hussain Mallah, Chief Account Officer Yasir Lakhir and officers of various departments attended the meeting. MC Munawar Mallah and other officers assured them of their full cooperation and said that every department would play its vibrant role to make Safoora Town a model town of the city.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

