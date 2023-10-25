Quetta’s traffic infrastructure has long been a source of concern. Narrow roads and inadequate facilities have frustrated both commuters and city planners for years. However, the most pressing issue exacerbating this problem is the ubiquitous presence of parked motorcycles lining the sides of these already cramped streets. The proliferation of motorcycles has undoubtedly added to the city’s congestion, but it is the haphazard parking of these two-wheelers that compounds the issue.
Mostly, this issue has its roots in a common practice where shopkeepers park their motorcycles haphazardly on the sides of the road. Regrettably, this has set a troublesome precedent as others follow suit, leading to a pervasive problem. While private parking facilities are available on virtually every street, people continue to choose the convenience of parking on the roadside. Streets, already limited in width, become virtual obstacle courses as motorcycles occupy valuable road space. This results in reduced traffic flow, increased travel times, and frustration among motorists. For instance, GPO Chowk, one of Quetta’s busiest intersections, often resembles a parking lot.
It’s not uncommon to witness motorcycles parked on sidewalks, forcing pedestrians onto the road and further complicating the traffic scenario. Moreover, many motorcycles are parked without consideration for turning lanes, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate intersections safely. The consequences of this chaotic parking culture are far-reaching. Traffic jams are a daily occurrence, leading to lost productivity and increased fuel consumption. Emergency services face delays in reaching their destinations, putting lives at risk.
To address this issue, city authorities must implement and enforce better parking regulations. Designated motorcycle parking areas, stricter penalties for illegal parking, and public awareness are crucial steps in reclaiming smoother traffic flow and a safer city.
MARWAND RAZA,
Quetta.