Chaotic parking culture

Quetta’s traffic infrastruc­ture has long been a source of concern. Narrow roads and inadequate facilities have frus­trated both commuters and city planners for years. However, the most pressing issue exacerbat­ing this problem is the ubiqui­tous presence of parked motor­cycles lining the sides of these already cramped streets. The pro­liferation of motorcycles has un­doubtedly added to the city’s con­gestion, but it is the haphazard parking of these two-wheelers that compounds the issue.

Mostly, this issue has its roots in a common practice where shop­keepers park their motorcycles haphazardly on the sides of the road. Regrettably, this has set a troublesome precedent as others follow suit, leading to a pervasive problem. While private parking facilities are available on virtual­ly every street, people continue to choose the convenience of park­ing on the roadside. Streets, al­ready limited in width, become virtual obstacle courses as motor­cycles occupy valuable road space. This results in reduced traffic flow, increased travel times, and frus­tration among motorists. For in­stance, GPO Chowk, one of Quet­ta’s busiest intersections, often resembles a parking lot.

It’s not uncommon to witness motorcycles parked on sidewalks, forcing pedestrians onto the road and further complicating the traf­fic scenario. Moreover, many mo­torcycles are parked without consideration for turning lanes, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate intersections safely. The consequences of this chaot­ic parking culture are far-reach­ing. Traffic jams are a daily occur­rence, leading to lost productivity and increased fuel consumption. Emergency services face delays in reaching their destinations, put­ting lives at risk.

To address this issue, city author­ities must implement and enforce better parking regulations. Desig­nated motorcycle parking areas, stricter penalties for illegal park­ing, and public awareness are cru­cial steps in reclaiming smoother traffic flow and a safer city.

MARWAND RAZA,

Quetta.