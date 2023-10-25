CM visits Lahore CBD project, reviews construction activities

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the La­hore Prime Central Business District (CBD) in the Quaid District Project. During his visit, the Chief Minister conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing road construction from CBD Punjab Quaid District to Walton Road, closely assessing the project’s progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphati­cally directed the commencement of construction on the overhead bridge project spanning the Walton railway track, urging swift execution. He keenly observed the ongoing con­struction activities leading up to the bridge site and emphasized expe­diting the completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi re­marked that this endeavor would chart a new trajectory for Lahore’s development. Once completed, the linkage between Center Point and Walton Road will be traversable in a mere three minutes. He also an­ticipated an influx of substantial in­vestments, totaling in the billions of rupees, upon the culmination of the entire CBD project. CEO Imran Amin provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District project. He assured that the infrastructure work, encompassing road networks, sewerage systems, water supply, electricity grids, and communication networks, would be concluded soon.

A dedicated area for green spac­es has been incorporated into the Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District, ensuring a balanced urban environment. The CBD Punjab to Walton Road stretch, spanning 4.2 kilometers, is being constructed us­ing cutting-edge Blue Road technol­ogy. Upon completion, CBD Punjab will facilitate uninterrupted travel from Quaid District to Walton Road with three lanes and a strategically positioned flyover.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Housing, Sec­ retary Information, CCPO, representatives from NLC, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Offi­cer of CBD, Chief Operating Officer of CBD, Briga­dier (Retd) Mansoor, and others were present.