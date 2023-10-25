CM visits Lahore CBD project, reviews construction activities

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Lahore Prime Central Business District (CBD) in the Quaid District Project. During his visit, the Chief Minister conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing road construction from CBD Punjab Quaid District to Walton Road, closely assessing the project’s progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphatically directed the commencement of construction on the overhead bridge project spanning the Walton railway track, urging swift execution. He keenly observed the ongoing construction activities leading up to the bridge site and emphasized expediting the completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project.
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that this endeavor would chart a new trajectory for Lahore’s development. Once completed, the linkage between Center Point and Walton Road will be traversable in a mere three minutes. He also anticipated an influx of substantial investments, totaling in the billions of rupees, upon the culmination of the entire CBD project. CEO Imran Amin provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District project. He assured that the infrastructure work, encompassing road networks, sewerage systems, water supply, electricity grids, and communication networks, would be concluded soon.
A dedicated area for green spaces has been incorporated into the Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District, ensuring a balanced urban environment. The CBD Punjab to Walton Road stretch, spanning 4.2 kilometers, is being constructed using cutting-edge Blue Road technology. Upon completion, CBD Punjab will facilitate uninterrupted travel from Quaid District to Walton Road with three lanes and a strategically positioned flyover.
Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Housing, Sec retary Information, CCPO, representatives from NLC, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of CBD, Chief Operating Officer of CBD, Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor, and others were present.