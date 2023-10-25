COAS calls for early halt of Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), met with the Ambassador of Pal­estine to Pakistan, Ah­mad Jawad Rabei, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS expressed condolences on the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing war in Gaza. He expressed grave con­cern over the unabated violence and wilful and indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians by the Israeli defence forc­es in the war.

He also said that in­cessant attacks on civil­ian population, schools, universities, aid work­ers, hospitals and the forced exodus of Pales­tinians from Gaza are manifest crimes against humanity.

The Army Chief reit­erated the call for im­mediate cessation of hostilities, opening of humanitarian corridor to Gaza, protection of civilians and adherence to the International Hu­manitarian Law. He also reiterated Pakistan’s prin­cipled support for an inde­pendent, viable and con­tiguous state of Palestine established on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its cap­ital. “Pakistan believes that the fresh spate of vio­lence in Gaza is the result of unabated repression, continued human rights violations and state-spon­sored sacrilege of Al-Aq­sa mosque. Conflating this war with terrorism would be naïve; taking a narrow and self-serving view of the issue as an isolated at­tack, obscures brutal op­pression spanning decades that has led to this out­come” the COAS remarked. He said, “At this critical juncture, it is imperative that the international com­munity mobilizes to put an early end to unfolding hu­man tragedy due to dis­proportionate and unlaw­ful use of force by Israeli defence forces and desist from encouraging them to continue perpetrating atrocities in manifest viola­tion of all norms of civility and humane conduct”.