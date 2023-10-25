CS orders digitisation of LDA record in two months

LAHORE - Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that all record of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) be digitized within two months.
He issued this directive during a visit to LDA’s One Window Cell on Tuesday.
The Chief Secretary inquired the citizens about the provision of services in the One Window Cell and issued orders for resolution of complaints about delay in cases of Mohlanwal and Johar Town.
He also presided over a special meeting on the performance of LDA One Window Cell. He said that the sifting process should be completed as soon as possible by using additional resources, adding that the plot transfer and building plan approval must be done automatically without any recommendation.
The Chief Secretary mentioned that people would get the real benefit of One Window Cell only with complete digitization of records as it would ensure issuance of NOCs, and approval of building plans in minimum time.
The meeting also decided to take action against illegal commercial activities in the city. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing on the performance of One Window Cell and other reforms, including updating the records of housing societies. He said that the working hours of LDA One Window Cell have been extended to 9pm. He said that the documents are being delivered to the people above 75 years of age free of cost at their doorsteps.
The additional DGs, Chief Town Planners, Director One Window Cell and relevant officers of LDA were also present on the occasion.