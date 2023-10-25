CS orders digitisation of LDA record in two months

LAHORE - Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has di­rected that all record of La­hore Development Author­ity (LDA) be digitized within two months.

He issued this directive during a visit to LDA’s One Window Cell on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary in­quired the citizens about the provision of services in the One Window Cell and issued orders for resolution of com­plaints about delay in cases of Mohlanwal and Johar Town.

He also presided over a special meeting on the perfor­mance of LDA One Window Cell. He said that the sifting process should be completed as soon as possible by using additional resources, add­ing that the plot transfer and building plan approval must be done automatically with­out any recommendation.

The Chief Secretary men­tioned that people would get the real benefit of One Win­dow Cell only with complete digitization of records as it would ensure issuance of NOCs, and approval of build­ing plans in minimum time.

The meeting also decided to take action against illegal commercial activities in the city. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randha­wa gave a briefing on the per­formance of One Window Cell and other reforms, including updating the records of hous­ing societies. He said that the working hours of LDA One Window Cell have been ex­tended to 9pm. He said that the documents are being de­livered to the people above 75 years of age free of cost at their doorsteps.

The additional DGs, Chief Town Planners, Director One Window Cell and relevant of­ficers of LDA were also pres­ent on the occasion.