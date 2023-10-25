Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CS orders digitisation of LDA record in two months

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has di­rected that all record of La­hore Development Author­ity (LDA) be digitized within two months.

He issued this directive during a visit to LDA’s One Window Cell on Tuesday. 

The Chief Secretary in­quired the citizens about the provision of services in the One Window Cell and issued orders for resolution of com­plaints about delay in cases of Mohlanwal and Johar Town.

He also presided over a special meeting on the perfor­mance of LDA One Window Cell. He said that the sifting process should be completed as soon as possible by using additional resources, add­ing that the plot transfer and building plan approval must be done automatically with­out any recommendation.

The Chief Secretary men­tioned that people would get the real benefit of One Win­dow Cell only with complete digitization of records as it would ensure issuance of NOCs, and approval of build­ing plans in minimum time.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

The meeting also decided to take action against illegal commercial activities in the city. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randha­wa gave a briefing on the per­formance of One Window Cell and other reforms, including updating the records of hous­ing societies. He said that the working hours of LDA One Window Cell have been ex­tended to 9pm. He said that the documents are being de­livered to the people above 75 years of age free of cost at their doorsteps.

The additional DGs, Chief Town Planners, Director One Window Cell and relevant of­ficers of LDA were also pres­ent on the occasion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023