CUI awards degrees to 938 students at convocation

ISLAMABAD-As many as 938 students of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus at undergraduate and graduate levels received degrees at a convocation ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The graduating students were awarded with degrees in the discipline of Management Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.

A total of 36 graduates were awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Institute and Campus level on account of their excellent academic performance.

While 20 graduates were awarded with the PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Sciences.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad was chief guest.

On the occasion, the Director, COMSATS University Islamabad, Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid presented a Campus report in which he highlighted the achievements and future plans including the ongoing construction of Academic Block-I.

He congratulated the graduates and their parents for the successful completion of their educational journey and advised them to continue hard work and dedication in the coming years of life.

Director Campus also highlighted the University Ranking, Campus facilities, scholarship opportunities, laboratories, and highly qualified faculty available at the Campus.Dr. Mukhtar, in his remarks, congratulated all graduating students and their parents on attaining degrees and advised them to work hard, and contribute to the development of the country and nation. He also congratulated the teaching faculty of the university who stand behind the success of these graduates as equally as their parents.He stressed that the research of fac ulty should focus on the impact on the community.

The Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar advised graduating students to be ready and learn rapid technological advancement in the world for future challenging opportunities and to contribute to the economic development of the country. He acknowledged the contributions of the faculty and staff for the success of this Convocation and CUI.