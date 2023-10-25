Daniyal Gilani set to become new secretary information Punjab

LAHORE - In response to a request from the Punjab government, the federal gov­ernment on Tuesday placed the ser­vices of senior information group of­ficer Daniyal Gilani at the disposal of the former. This decision has been officially communicated through a notification issued by the Establish­ment Division. Reliable sources in Punjab have confirmed that Daniyal Gilani is anticipated to assume the role of Secretary Information for the Punjab government with an official notification expected any time soon.

In his new capacity, Mr. Daniyal will take over the position previously held by Ali Nawaz Awan, who will be returning to the federal government.

Before this anticipated appoint­ment, Daniyal Gilani had served as the Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board and as the Press Sec­retary to the Prime Minister of Paki­stan. His professional background in­cludes diplomatic assignments at the Pakistani embassies in Beijing, China, and Paris, along with his role as the General Manager of Public Affairs at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Additionally, he has experience as the Director of the Audit Bureau of Circu­lation within the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.