Daniyal Gilani set to become new secretary information Punjab

LAHORE - In response to a request from the Punjab government, the federal government on Tuesday placed the services of senior information group officer Daniyal Gilani at the disposal of the former. This decision has been officially communicated through a notification issued by the Establishment Division. Reliable sources in Punjab have confirmed that Daniyal Gilani is anticipated to assume the role of Secretary Information for the Punjab government with an official notification expected any time soon.
In his new capacity, Mr. Daniyal will take over the position previously held by Ali Nawaz Awan, who will be returning to the federal government.
Before this anticipated appointment, Daniyal Gilani had served as the Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board and as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. His professional background includes diplomatic assignments at the Pakistani embassies in Beijing, China, and Paris, along with his role as the General Manager of Public Affairs at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Additionally, he has experience as the Director of the Audit Bureau of Circulation within the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.