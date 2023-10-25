Saturday, October 28, 2023
DC orders action against public transport vehicles using LPG, LNG, CNG

October 25, 2023
HYDERABAD-Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad district Tariq Qureshi has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to remove the kits of CNG, LPG and LNG from public transport vehicles and the private cars being used as taxis without permits. In a meeting at his office in the Shahbaz Building here on Tuesday, the DC asked Secretary RTA to take immediate action against such vehicles which were unlawfully using LPG, CNG and LNG as fuel.
The DC said action should be taken on a daily basis while a report along with photographs should be submitted to his office every week. An official, who requested anonymity, told the APP that the Secretary RTA sought the support of the district police and the traffic police to take action. The meeting also discussed the transport fares with the DC directing Memon to ensure that the fares were reduced following the big drop in petroleum prices last week. He said that Sindh’s Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar had directed the officers to bring down the fares to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people.

