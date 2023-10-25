Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The district administration arrest­ed 64 people and registered 56 cas­es over violations of price control rules during the last 24 hours. 

The details were discovered dur­ing a meeting conveyed to review the performance of price control magistrates under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider here on Tuesday. 

The meeting was briefed that 1,181 shops and business outlets were inspected during the last 24 hours while 211 violations were found and 121 violators were im­posed fines. Price Control Magis­trate Saif Ur Rehman conducted maximum inspection of 46 while Price Control Magistrate Muham­mad Imran inspected minimum places 13. A total of 46 price magis­trates deputed in the city to ensure officials rates of commodities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023