DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

LAHORE - The district administration arrest­ed 64 people and registered 56 cas­es over violations of price control rules during the last 24 hours.

The details were discovered dur­ing a meeting conveyed to review the performance of price control magistrates under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider here on Tuesday.

The meeting was briefed that 1,181 shops and business outlets were inspected during the last 24 hours while 211 violations were found and 121 violators were im­posed fines. Price Control Magis­trate Saif Ur Rehman conducted maximum inspection of 46 while Price Control Magistrate Muham­mad Imran inspected minimum places 13. A total of 46 price magis­trates deputed in the city to ensure officials rates of commodities.