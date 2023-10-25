De Kock-inspired Proteas crush Bangladesh

MUMBAI - In-form Quinton de Kock played a swashbuckling 174-run knock before a combined bowling effort steered South Africa to humble Bangladesh by 149 runs in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Set to chase a mammoth 383, Bangla­desh were bundled out on a paltry 233 despite Mahmudullah’s grit. South Africa pacers launched a collective attack on the Bangladesh top-order to leave the side reeling at 58/5 in 15 overs. Coming out to bat at number six, Mahmudullah remained the standout batter for Ban­gladesh as he put on valiant partnerships with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), Nasum Ahmed (19) and Hasan Mahmud (15).

He then put together an astounding 68-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Mustafizur Rahman – bringing up his valiant century in the process – be­fore Gerald Coetzee finally sent him packing in the 46th over. Mahmudullah scored run-a-ball 111, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes. Lizaad Williams then dis­missed Mustafizur (11) in the next over to complete a resounding win for South Africa. Coetzee clinched 3/62 while Ka­giso Rabada, Williams and Marco Jansen bagged two each.

The Proteas had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Ree­za Hendricks (12) and Rassie van der Dussen (1) cheaply with just 36 runs on the board in the eighth over. Follow­ing the early blow, Quinton de Kock was joined by skipper Markram and the pair settled things down with a sensible part­nership. They added 131 runs for the third wicket before Markram’s Bangla­desh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan got rid of him in the 31st over. He scored 60 off 69 balls with the help of 7 fours.

Quinton de Kock then joined forces with in-form hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen and the duo put together a 142- run partnership, conceding just 87 balls before the former finally perished in the 46th over, scoring a quickfire 174 in 140 balls, laced up with 15 fours and 7 sixes. Klaasen then took charge of South Afri­ca’s onslaught and was supported by Da­vid Miller, who scored a brisk 15-ball 34.

The two finishers knitted a sensa­tional 65-run partnership, taking just 25 balls before Klaasen fell in the final over. He fell just shy of his well-deserved cen­tury, scoring 90 in a mere 49 deliveries, smashing two fours and 8 sixes. For Ban­gladesh, Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made one scalp each.