De Kock-inspired Proteas crush Bangladesh

MUMBAI - In-form Quinton de Kock played a swashbuckling 174-run knock before a combined bowling effort steered South Africa to humble Bangladesh by 149 runs in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Set to chase a mammoth 383, Bangladesh were bundled out on a paltry 233 despite Mahmudullah’s grit. South Africa pacers launched a collective attack on the Bangladesh top-order to leave the side reeling at 58/5 in 15 overs. Coming out to bat at number six, Mahmudullah remained the standout batter for Bangladesh as he put on valiant partnerships with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), Nasum Ahmed (19) and Hasan Mahmud (15).
He then put together an astounding 68-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Mustafizur Rahman – bringing up his valiant century in the process – before Gerald Coetzee finally sent him packing in the 46th over. Mahmudullah scored run-a-ball 111, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes. Lizaad Williams then dismissed Mustafizur (11) in the next over to complete a resounding win for South Africa. Coetzee clinched 3/62 while Kagiso Rabada, Williams and Marco Jansen bagged two each.
The Proteas had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Reeza Hendricks (12) and Rassie van der Dussen (1) cheaply with just 36 runs on the board in the eighth over. Following the early blow, Quinton de Kock was joined by skipper Markram and the pair settled things down with a sensible partnership. They added 131 runs for the third wicket before Markram’s Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan got rid of him in the 31st over. He scored 60 off 69 balls with the help of 7 fours.
Quinton de Kock then joined forces with in-form hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen and the duo put together a 142- run partnership, conceding just 87 balls before the former finally perished in the 46th over, scoring a quickfire 174 in 140 balls, laced up with 15 fours and 7 sixes. Klaasen then took charge of South Africa’s onslaught and was supported by David Miller, who scored a brisk 15-ball 34.
The two finishers knitted a sensational 65-run partnership, taking just 25 balls before Klaasen fell in the final over. He fell just shy of his well-deserved century, scoring 90 in a mere 49 deliveries, smashing two fours and 8 sixes. For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made one scalp each.