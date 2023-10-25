ECP issues invitation for foreign election observers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued invitation for the foreign election observers.

The ECP has announced an ‘open door policy’ for domestic as well as foreign observers for the sake of transparency of the upcoming general election.

“It will be compulsory for foreign observers to get accredited them with the election commission after their arrival in Pakistan,” the ECP has said in a statement.

“The observers could submit their particulars at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘Pakistan Online Portal’ for issuance of visa,” election commission stated.

Accreditation Form can be downloaded from the website of the election commission.

“Accreditation form will not be issued to the individual having political affiliations,” ECP said.

The ECP has also clarified that security clearance will be compulsory for the foreign election observers.

“Foreign election observers will submit their reports about irregularities in electoral process and will also present their recommendations to improve the election process,” ECP added.

The election commission earlier decided to invite foreign observers and media for the upcoming general elections.

“All preparations for invitation to foreign election observers and media, have been completed and a code of conduct has been finalized,” election commission sources said.

The foreign observers will be issued invitations as and when the election schedule will be announced, sources said.

“The election commission will issue cards to election observers and the media with special security features,” sources said.

“Foreign observers and media will be given access to enter polling stations,” according to sources.

“Foreign observes could also inspect transparency of the vote counting and compilation of the election results,” sources added.