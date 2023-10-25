Friday, October 27, 2023
ECP summons interior secretary in PTI chairman contempt case

Agencies
October 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission (ECP) Tuesday summoned the inte­rior secretary on November 13 due to his non-compliance with the order to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to the ECP in a case related to con­tempt of the commission.

The commission was hearing a defamation case against the PTI chief, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. A four-member com­mission headed by Nisar Durrani adjourned the hearing till Novem­ber 13. Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar appeared before the com­mission, while Imran Khan was not brought to the election com­mission from Adiala Jail.

The Interior Ministry has de­clined to present the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chairman before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), citing security concerns. Both the ministry and Islamabad police informed the ECP that bringing the former premier could pose security risks. The minis­try issued an apology to the ECP. Counsel for PTI chairman, Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the ECP and conveyed that they could not present his client because the in­terior secretary had expressed concerns about his safety. The AIG (Operations) of Punjab Police stated to the ECP that the chair­man had personally raised issues about threats to his life. Nisar Dur­rani, who leads the bench, ques­tioned the police officer regarding his belief in the credibility of the PTI chief’s statements. The AIG raised concerns about the safety of the PTI chief’s journey to the ECP, citing the dense population of Rawalpindi. He indicated his inca­pacity to bring the PTI chief before the ECP and recommended that the commission should obtain a written apology directly from the accused. Earlier, the AIG presented a report to the ECP regarding the PTI chief’s appearance.

