Friday, October 27, 2023
Effective border management in Pakistan, Afghanistan interest: Solangi

Agencies
October 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said peace was linked with Pakistan and Afghanistan and effective border management and security was in the interest of the people of both countries.

In a meeting with Afghan media delegation, problems of Afghan journalists, visa issues and other important issues were discussed.

He said it was the responsibility of the media to identify the enemies of peace so that the state could defeat them. Murtaza Solangi held out the assurance that the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be contacted on the visa issues of Afghan journalists. As a respon­sible state, Pakistan will ensure that all foreigners enter the country through legal channels, he add­ed. The delegation of Afghan journalists thanked the Federal Minister of Information for the assur­ance to redress their issues.

Agencies

