Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custody

Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custody
Web Desk
7:20 PM | October 25, 2023
National

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has again been handed in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

According to details, the Lahore ACE on Wednesday requisitioned an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for transitory remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president.

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while granting one-day transitory remand, gave Parvez Elahi in Lahore ACE custody.

Later, ACE personnel took Parvez Elahi from Adiala Jail and left for Lahore.

It is important to mention here that Parvez Elahi was not produced before the court for his transitory remand.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023