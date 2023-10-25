Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custody

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has again been handed in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

According to details, the Lahore ACE on Wednesday requisitioned an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for transitory remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president.

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while granting one-day transitory remand, gave Parvez Elahi in Lahore ACE custody.

Later, ACE personnel took Parvez Elahi from Adiala Jail and left for Lahore.

It is important to mention here that Parvez Elahi was not produced before the court for his transitory remand.